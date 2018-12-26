Brighton deserved more against Arsenal - Hughton

Chris Hughton felt Brighton and Hove Albion deserved more than a point from their home clash with Arsenal after dominating the final hour of the 1-1 draw.

Brighton struggled early on and found themselves behind after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 13th goal of the season, while Mat Ryan made two stops to deny the striker a hat-trick.

However, from the half hour onwards the Seagulls found their feet and, after levelling through Jurgen Locadia, they had the better openings.

Solly March, Davy Propper and Locadia all saw good chances go begging as they were forced to settle for a point after three successive defeats in the Premier League.

"After a difficult start and going behind against a good team, we showed great character to get back in the game," Hughton told Sky Sports.

"I thought in the second half if there was a team going to score it was us, we were a bigger threat, Solly March probably has the best chance of the game.

"Generally we start well, in those where you don't it's not something you've thought about before, to sit back. We like to start quickly but they are a very good team in possession, Arsenal have very good players on the ball, it's difficult to get close to them.

"After the first 20 minutes we very much got to grips with the game.

"Even at home, when you get a result against a top-six team, a team who had until very recently gone on a long unbeaten run, a draw will always be a good result, but we finished the game strongly so [I'm] a little bit disappointed, but overall it's not a bad point."

Ryan – who will depart for the Asian Cup in early January – agreed with his manager, bemoaning two dropped points rather than one gained against a top-four contender.

He said: "They hurt us on one occasion but we've shown character a couple of times this year and again we got back into the game. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the win.

"I felt that Arsenal were there for the taking. When we pressed them at the right moments they showed the frailties in their own play. So, playing at home, it was two points dropped."