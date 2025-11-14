Brighton sanction Graham Potter reunion, with ex-boss set for Sweden link-up

Graham Potter is now in charge of the Swedish national team

Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has been handed a favour by his former employers.

Potter managed Brighton for just over three years, taking them up to ninth in the Premier League before leaving for Chelsea early into the 2022/23 season.

The Solihull native's exit from the Amex came with some controversy, too, as Potter took several coaching staff from the Seagulls with him to West London – but it would appear that Brighton aren't holding any grudges now, with a new move confirmed by one of Potter's closest allies.

Brighton & Hove Albion have sanctioned one of their coaches to join Graham Potter in Sweden

Brighton have allowed one of their coaches to link up with Potter (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being sacked by West Ham United earlier this season, Potter has wasted no time in returning to management and has taken on the role of the Swedish national team's head coach.

Despite the firepower of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres in their ranks, the Scandinavian nation are struggling to qualify for World Cup 2026, with Potter looking to bring friends into his coaching set-up in a return to his roots.

Fotboll Skanalen have reported that Potter has brought Brighton U18s manager Bjorn Hamberg into his team to become his assistant manager, with the Seagulls allowing Hamberg to do the gig as a second job.

The pair first met at Ostersunds, where Potter made his name as a talented young coach taking the Swedish minnows up the pyramid and eventually into Europe. Hamberg then followed Potter to Swansea City, Brighton and then Chelsea.

“I’m lucky to have the employer I have,” Hamberg said of Brighton letting him reunite with Potter on the international stage. “It’s a fantastic club that saw all the positives in giving me the opportunity to work for my country and represent my country.

“In my world, I get the best of both worlds. I have my home environment, and then it’s back after the Slovenia match.”

Hamberg only re-joined Brighton in August after leaving for a spell at Feyenoord, but has talked up the quality of the youth setup in Sussex, claiming that it's at a higher level than the Swedish top tier.

Graham Potter has an ally by his side in Sweden (Image credit: Getty Images)

“One of the reasons I took the job in the U18 is to be the main person in charge, to experience it and test myself in that environment,” he said.

“Today I have a staff that is on par with – if not greater – than most Allsvenskan teams. My first experience as a head coach has been very, very positive. It’s really something I enjoy.”

