Bristol City sign midfielder Mark Sykes on a three-year deal
By PA Staff published
Bristol City have signed midfielder Mark Sykes on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old, who arrives as a free agent after leaving Oxford, also has the option of a further 12 months at the Sky Bet Championship club.
Sykes told Robins TV: “I’m delighted, I came over last week and met the manager (Nigel Pearson), everything was positive.
“I’ve always wanted to play in the Championship and the manager was honest with me – he told me he would give me a chance here at the club so hopefully things keep moving in the right direction.
“My priority is to have a good pre-season and get myself in the team. I want to hit the ground running.”
Sykes made 137 appearances and scored 11 goals for Oxford after signing from Glenavon in January 2019.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.