Broxburn Athletic fans travelling in their numbers to St Mirren

Broxburn Athletic will be cheered on by 1,600 fans in Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Premiership side St Mirren.

The East of Scotland outfit is gripped by cup fever ahead of the trip to Paisley.

Broxburn boss Brian McNaughton told PA news agency that there is “an incredible buzz around the club” as the build-up begins to the weekend.

He said: “After the draw was made we sold the first batch of tickets from St Mirren within two training sessions, as we were selling them at the ground then. It was absolutely mobbed.

“We are getting the North Stand which I think holds 1,600 and we have sold all our tickets so the buzz around the place is fantastic.

“We have had good support in the Scottish Cup. We had about 500/600 up at Inverurie in the last round which is a long journey.

“Paisley is just an hour away so we always knew we would have a good chance of selling quite a lot of tickets but to get to 1,600 is excellent.

“So if anyone now wants so see Broxburn on Saturday, they will have to go and sit in one of the St Mirren stands.

“It has been great and the players have loved it.

“It will be exciting but it is now about trying to keep the focus on the game and not the stuff that goes with it.”