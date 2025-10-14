'Total disgrace' - Alexander Isak and Sweden boss slammed for FIFA World Cup qualifying catastrophe

Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak of Sweden looks on during warm ups prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Sweden and Switzerland

Sweden are on the verge of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup after three straight defeats in qualifying.

The Scandinavian country have been defeated twice this month, losing first to Switzerland and then Kosovo, in what appears to have been the final nail in the coffin for their World Cup hopes.

Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has come under intense scrutiny from Swedish media with Aftonbladet describing the home defeat against Kosovo on Monday night as a 'total disgrace'.

Sweden boss receives major criticism after latest World Cup qualifying defeat

Jon Dahl Tomasson celebrates after scoring for Denmark against Sweden at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweden failed to find the net this month, despite starting Isak and Gyokeres in attack for both qualifying fixtures, with the former even handed the captain's armband in Victor Lindelof's absence against the Swiss.

Questions have arisen surrounding Isak's fitness after he was left out of the majority of Sweden action during September's international break.

Sweden prepare to kick-off after conceding a second goal to Switzerland - October 10, 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ex-Newcastle United striker refused to train with his former employers over the summer, missing almost the entirety of pre-season in order to push through a move to Liverpool, which was concluded on transfer deadline day.

Upon arriving at Anfield, Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted it would some weeks before the Swedish international reached peak fitness, leaving him out of matchday squads and starting lineups as a result.

Isak appears to be on the right track once again, fitness-wise, but his absence from key qualifiers last month could have cost Sweden in their hopes of qualifying for next summer's World Cup.

Tomasson's side are rock bottom of their qualification group and six points off Kosovo in second place with two matches remaining.

Alexander Isak warms up for Sweden, September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweden would need a four-goal goal difference swing to work in their favour and for Kosovo to lose both of their remaining fixtures, whilst also picking up maximum points against Switzerland (a) and Slovenia (h).

Switzerland are yet to concede in this round of qualifiers and top the group as it stands, therefore are unlikely to lose at home with Kosovo hot on their heels chasing the one automatic qualification place.

Even if the above scenario does transpire, Sweden would only be booking their place in UEFA's play-off round and not for the World Cup Finals themselves, because group leaders Switzerland are now out of reach.

"This is a total disgrace, perhaps the worst thing Swedish football has ever experienced," an Aftonbladet report read following the 1-0 defeat against Kosovo.

Sweden team photo, October 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top pundits and commentators across the country have called for Tomasson's exit as head coach with supporters even displaying banners which featured anti-Danish sentiments against the national team boss, urging the SvFF (Swedish Football Federation) to remove him from his post.

Fellow Swedish outlet Expressen pulled no punches in its assessment of the coach and the team's display: "While the spectators endured an anaemic performance, the Dane [Tomasson] tried to make light of what had happened - with the energy of a LinkedIn coach who sells even a disaster as a valuable experience."

Meanwhile, on Viaplay's coverage of the Kosovo match, former Sweden international and West Bromwich Albion defender Jonas Olsson said: "It's so obvious that the team is completely broken in terms of self-confidence and self-esteem."