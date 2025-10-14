Newcastle United man fumes on international duty after summer transfer disruption: report

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Anthony Elanga of Sweden looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Slovenia and Sweden at Stozice Stadium on September 05, 2025 in Ljubljana, Slovenia. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Newcastle forward Elanga signed for the Magpies during the summer transfer window, joining international teammates Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth at St. James' Park.

Before long, though, Elanga and Krafth would be left as the two remaining Swedish international representatives at the Tyneside club as Isak pushed through a British transfer record move to Liverpool.

The Isak saga caused much upheaval at Newcastle, but Eddie Howe's side now appear on the right track once again, with back-to-back wins in Europe and the Premier League before October's international break.

Anthony Elanga fumes at Sweden result

Anthony Elanga arrived from Nottingham Forest earlier this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle's results have been aided by the form of new striker Nick Woltemade who has taken to life in the north east with aplomb.

Elanga struggled to hit the ground running following his move from Nottingham Forest but in recent weeks has demonstrated glimpses of what he is capable of in a black-and-white shirt. Unfortunately for the winger, he has been unable to replicate that on the international scene as Sweden look set to miss out on next summer's FIFA World Cup in North America.

Team picture of Sweden national team during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Sweden and Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Scandinavian country has gone on a run of three consecutive qualifying defeats, leaving them rock bottom of their qualification group and six points off the sole play-off spot with only two matches remaining.

Sweden face a trip to group leaders Switzerland and a home tie against Slovenia needing to win both matches to stand any chance of qualifying, all the while hoping current second-placed side Kosovo don't pick up any more points.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Following Sweden's 1-0 home defeat by Kosovo on Monday night, head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has come under increasing scrutiny with pundits, commentators and fans calling for a change in the dugout.

According to Radiosporten, Elanga is alleged to have commented in the tunnel: "The f***ing system has to go."

Radiosporten is saying that Anthony Elanga said this in the tunnel after the game."The fucking system has to go." pic.twitter.com/xwk6V7hrCPOctober 13, 2025

Sweden failed to score with Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres in attack against Switzerland or Kosovo this month. Elanga, meanwhile, was an unused substitute versus the Swiss and was brought on at half-time in the game against Kosovo but to no avail.

Elanga may ultimately get his wish as Swedish reports claim high-level meetings between SvFF (Swedish Football Federation) chiefs and Tomasson are taking place today as a result of the country's expected failure to qualify for next summer's tournament.