Newcastle United man fumes on international duty after summer transfer disruption: report
Newcastle United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga is reportedly unhappy with the direction of the national team
Newcastle forward Elanga signed for the Magpies during the summer transfer window, joining international teammates Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth at St. James' Park.
Before long, though, Elanga and Krafth would be left as the two remaining Swedish international representatives at the Tyneside club as Isak pushed through a British transfer record move to Liverpool.
The Isak saga caused much upheaval at Newcastle, but Eddie Howe's side now appear on the right track once again, with back-to-back wins in Europe and the Premier League before October's international break.
Anthony Elanga fumes at Sweden result
Newcastle's results have been aided by the form of new striker Nick Woltemade who has taken to life in the north east with aplomb.
Elanga struggled to hit the ground running following his move from Nottingham Forest but in recent weeks has demonstrated glimpses of what he is capable of in a black-and-white shirt. Unfortunately for the winger, he has been unable to replicate that on the international scene as Sweden look set to miss out on next summer's FIFA World Cup in North America.
The Scandinavian country has gone on a run of three consecutive qualifying defeats, leaving them rock bottom of their qualification group and six points off the sole play-off spot with only two matches remaining.
Sweden face a trip to group leaders Switzerland and a home tie against Slovenia needing to win both matches to stand any chance of qualifying, all the while hoping current second-placed side Kosovo don't pick up any more points.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Following Sweden's 1-0 home defeat by Kosovo on Monday night, head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has come under increasing scrutiny with pundits, commentators and fans calling for a change in the dugout.
According to Radiosporten, Elanga is alleged to have commented in the tunnel: "The f***ing system has to go."
Radiosporten is saying that Anthony Elanga said this in the tunnel after the game."The fucking system has to go." pic.twitter.com/xwk6V7hrCPOctober 13, 2025
Sweden failed to score with Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres in attack against Switzerland or Kosovo this month. Elanga, meanwhile, was an unused substitute versus the Swiss and was brought on at half-time in the game against Kosovo but to no avail.
Elanga may ultimately get his wish as Swedish reports claim high-level meetings between SvFF (Swedish Football Federation) chiefs and Tomasson are taking place today as a result of the country's expected failure to qualify for next summer's tournament.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.