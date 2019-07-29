Manchester United yet to agree a fee for midfield target Bruno Fernandes – report

Both midfielders have been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Portugal international Fernandes was reportedly set to fly to England for a medical this week ahead of completing a deal.

However, the Express reports that this isn’t the case, as the two clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee ahead of the August 8 transfer deadline.

The outlet claims that speculation linking Serbia international Milinkovic-Savic with the Premier League side is wide of the mark, as the Red Devils have ruled out a move for the 24-year-old.

So far this summer, Solskjaer’s only new additions have been Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James from Swansea.

