Cagliari to host Inter in Trieste
By app
Saturday's Serie A match between Cagliari and Inter Milan will be played in the north-eastern Italian city of Trieste because the home side's stadium in the Sardinian capital is not available.
Inter's chief executive Ernesto Paolillo made the announcement after a Serie A meeting on Monday.
Trieste is the opposite side of Italy from Sardinia.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.