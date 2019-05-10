Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Chelsea future unclear as European giants lurk

The 18-year-old, who submitted a transfer request in January with Bayern Munich showing interest, is about to enter the final year of his Blues deal.

Chelsea’s appeal against a FIFA-imposed transfer ban for the next two windows was rejected this week and they will now appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Daily Mail reports that there have been no talks between the Premier League club and Hudson-Odoi since they came to an impasse during the January transfer window.

As things stand, the England winger can discuss terms with other clubs midway through next season, leaving the Blues to consider whether to sell him this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Bayern are believed to still be showing interest, while Manchester United and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the teenager.

Hudson-Odoi is currently sidelined with an achilles injury but is expected to return by September.

Eden Hazard’s deal also expires in the summer of 2020 and the Belgian appears set to join Real Madrid at the end of the campaign.

