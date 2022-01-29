Can a referee call a match off because of strong winds? We've all seen matches called off for snow or a waterlogged pitch – but in some cases, a wild gale might be just as chaotic.

Given that wind is so much harder to judge, you'd think not. But wind is the one weather condition that can affect one team and not the other: think about it, what if a strong gust blows the ball in the direction one team is shooting?

We can all give a joke answer, too.

So can a referee call a match off because of strong winds?

It goes without saying that it's extremely uncommon. Especially at Premier League level, too – in newly-built, bowl-like stadia, you're very unlikely to get serious wind swirling around.

But it can happen. Ultimately, the referee has the final decision.

According to the FA laws of the game, there is no specific wind speed that could see a match called off: only "that the condition of the field of play or its surrounds or that the weather conditions are such as to allow or not to allow a match to take place."

A referee or other match official is not held liable for the calling off of a game, either.