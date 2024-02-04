Can Arsenal win the title? What Mikel Arteta said on Gunners' Premier League hopes after Liverpool win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the Gunners have learned from last season as he assessed his side's title chances after their 3-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard gave Arsenal the win at the Emirates Stadium as Arteta's side punished Liverpool's defensive errors and closed to within two points of the Reds at the top of the Premier League.

"We've been really consistent all season, if not you aren't where we are today," Arteta said. "We take it game by game, the availability of the squad is going to be crucial.

"We have learned that from last season. Let's try to make that happen. It means a lot. Liverpool are an unbelievable team. They're probably the most in-form team in Europe."

Arsenal led for much of last season, before falling away towards the end of the campaign and finishing five points behind champions Manchester City.

"We have come so far and now it is about doing it consistently," Arteta said. "Liverpool have done it for six to seven years.

"It gives us momentum and the way we have done it we are back on it - really excited."

Asked if his side now had the elite mentality to get through difficult moments, Arteta said: "Absolutely. We have shown that today. The thing is, to be the best and have the best mentality you have to do it every three days.

"That is the challenge that we have. Certainly we showed that today against, in my opinion, the most in form team in Europe.

"Now we have to do it tomorrow when we train and the next game against West Ham because we have that body language, that attitude and that energy in the team we are a really difficult team to beat."

