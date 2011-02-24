Cantona: Ferguson is Gandhi-like

Speaking to the New York Times, the mercurial Frenchman underlined the legendary manager’s importance to the Red Devils.

“He is like Gandhi on the game side,” said Cantona. “With Manchester, I prefer to say, to think, to realise that Ferguson is a kind of genius.

“He had so many different generations of players now. He’s 70 (later this year) and works with players 18 years old, but adapts himself to all generations.”

Cantona spent five trophy-filled years at Old Trafford, achieving cult-hero status in the process. Now the Director of Soccer at the newly-reformed New York Cosmos, he refused to be drawn on whether his absence from Manchester had anything to do with the Glazers' ownership of the club.

But he predicts ominous times ahead for the Americans, when Ferguson decides to finally retire from the United hot seat.

“All I will say is that I think Ferguson will stay as the manager,” he commented. “After that, there will be more problems.”

By Vithushan Ehantharajah