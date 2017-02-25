Cantona: Ibrahimovic is like me

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has praised Zlatan Ibrahimovic for helping nurture the young talent at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic has developed quickly into a key figure at United following his move from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and leads the club's goalscoring charts with 15 goals in 24 Premier League outings.

The 35-year-old has also been instrumental off the pitch, receiving plenty of plaudits for the way he has helped those younger than him, a quality Cantona thinks he too possessed during his spell at the club.

"There are two kinds of older players, the ones that do not like the young ones because they want to play and they can destroy them, and the others who will help," Cantona told the club's official website.

"I remember when I was 17, I played with [Andrzej] Szarmach. He was Polish, he played in two World Cup semi-finals, he was a great player and he helped me so much.

"I remember this and said to myself when I am older, I will try to do the same, and I am sure Ibrahimovic does the same.

"He is very helpful for young players because he is a great player with a strong personality, and he is the right older player who wants to help the younger ones. It is very important to have an experienced player who gives examples to the other ones.

"He is a great player and a strong personality, he played for Milan, he played for Barcelona so he knows all the about the pressure, he understands it and he has proven that he is also a great man."

Ibrahimovic is set to lead the United attack in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley.