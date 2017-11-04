Cavani: I don't play to be a legend

Edinson Cavani is not focused on becoming a legend after passing 100 Ligue 1 goals for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Uruguay international Cavani has flourished since Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure from Parc des Princes, topping the scoring charts with 35 league strikes in 2016-17.

The striker looks set to reach a similar total this season with a double in the 5-0 thumping of Angers on Saturday putting him on 13 after 11 Ligue 1 outings this season – level with Radamel Falcao.

But Cavani assures he is more interested in team success than establishing himself as one of PSG's all-time greats.

"I try to give everything for my team. Football is like that. Today we are here, but after we don't know," said Cavani.

"I give the maximum. If things go well, I'm happy for myself, for the team, for the club, for the fans.

"But I don't play to be a legend. I play for pleasure, for the passion that I have as a football player.

"It's a nice evening because we came here to win and we leave with the three points after playing a big game. We earned the three points.

"We are happy, we have done a lot of important things today."

PSG were without Neymar against Angers, but Kylian Mbappe also scored twice and Julian Draxler added the other.

Head coach Unai Emery believes the form of his strikers will prove beneficial to everyone at the club.

"The most important thing for our strikers is to have opportunities to score. Afterwards, the ball goes in the net or not. But we know that our strikers will score if we have opportunities," said Emery.

"Cavani scored, Mbappe scored - the effectiveness of our strikers has improved. I think it's good for all our players, not just for offensive players. It's also good for those who control midfield and the ball, those who give the balls to the strikers."