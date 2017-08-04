Champions League play-off draw in full
Liverpool, Sevilla and Napoli were among the teams who discovered their opponents in the play-off round of the Champions League.
The Champions League play-off draw was made in Nyon on Friday as the likes of Liverpool, Sevilla and Napoli learned their fate.
A total of 10 ties were drawn, with the first legs played on August 15-16, and the second legs on August 22-23.
Here is the draw in full:
Qarabag v Copenhagen
APOEL v Slavia Prague
Olympiacos v Rijeka
Celtic v Astana
Hapoel Be'er Sheva v Maribor
Istanbul Basaksehir v Sevilla
Young Boys v CSKA Moscow
Napoli v Nice
Hoffenheim v Liverpool
Sporting CP v FCSB
