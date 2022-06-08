Charlton appoint former Swindon boss Ben Garner as manager on three-year deal

Ben Garner admitted he “can’t wait to get going” following his appointment as Charlton manager on a three-year contract.

The 42-year-old’s arrival comes after Johnnie Jackson’s departure in May, with the Addicks finishing 13th in Sky Bet League One last season.

Garner joins the South London outfit having had a successful season with League Two side Swindon and he took the Robins to the play-offs, but they missed out on a spot in the final after losing to Port Vale on penalties.

Speaking to the Charlton website, Garner said: “It feels fantastic to be here. I’m really pleased and can’t wait to get going.

“Charlton is a massive football club. Both in terms of history and tradition and just as importantly in terms of potential and scope looking forwards.

“Attacking football is what I believe in, that is how I think football should be played and I will be looking to implement that from day one, both home and away.

“There is no differentiation in terms of how we prepare, how we will play, we will be consistent and we want to attack.

“We want to have the ball as much as possible, creating chances, scoring goals and being on the front foot, playing with lots of energy without the ball.

“I want the team to be positive and confident, I want the fans to enjoy coming to watch us play.”