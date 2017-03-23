Charlton pay tribute to fan killed in Westminster attack

Charlton Athletic have paid tribute to PC Keith Palmer, an Addicks fan who was killed during a terrorist attack in London on Wednesday.

Unarmed police officer Palmer was stabbed to death outside the Palace of Westminster as part of an attack which claimed three lives - in addition to that of the assailant - and left seven others in a critical condition.

The 48-year-old was a season-ticket holder at The Valley and Charlton will lay a club scarf across his seat until they next play at home on April 4, with plans to commemorate Palmer's life during the game against Milton Keynes Dons.

A statement read: "Keith was a true hero who will be greatly missed by all the Charlton family and everyone at the club would like to offer their sincere condolences to his family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

As an immediate tribute to hero Keith, a red and white scarf has been placed on the seat which he occupied for many years... March 23, 2017

The Football Association are planning a tribute to the emergency services involved ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday.