Antonio Conte: I won the Premier League in my first season, Klopp and Guardiola didn't

Conte joined Chelsea in 2016 following successful stints at Juventus and the Italian national side.

The Italian coach only lasted two years in England, despite winning the Premier League in his first season in charge.

Conte masterminded the league win using a system that involved utilising wing-backs - something which remained in fashion after he was gone.

The system change came after a 3-0 loss at the hands of rivals Arsenal and sparked a magnificent run that would end in league-winning glory.

Conte is now at Inter Milan, where he was offered the top job last summer following a sabbatical away from the game.

He retains his love for wing-backs and has even brought in Victor Moses and Ashley Young from Chelsea and Manchester United respectively to fill the roles.

Conte, 50, defended his time in the Premier League, claiming that he succeeded where his Liverpool and Manchester City counter-parts could not.

"At Chelsea, I won the Premier League in the first year and the FA Cup in the second year," he said, as per Goal.

"Klopp hasn't won anything yet in England after four years and Guardiola didn't win anything in his first year."

Conte's dig at Klopp and Guardiola comes as he tries to lead another team to first-season league success.

Inter are second only to Serie A leaders Juventus, who are led by Conte's successor at Chelsea Maurizio Sarri.

Conte will now be preparing for next weekend's clash against bitter rivals AC Milan as he looks to keep the pressure on the Old Lady.

