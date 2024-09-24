Chelsea back in talks with world-class striker over cut-price deal: report

Chelsea may have embarked on one of the most breathless transfer windows in recent history this summer, but despite bringing in no less than 11 new players, they didn’t tick every item off their shopping list.

A big-name striker was one of the club’s priorities as the club looked to lessen the load on Nicolas Jackson upfront, with 18-year-old forward Marc Guiu seen more of a future prospect following his arrival from Barcelona.

The Blues were active right up until deadline day and although they ultimately fell short in their pursuit of a new hitman, reports suggest they are now paving the way to revisit one of their failed pursuits.

Chelsea renew Victor Osimhen pursuit with talks beginning over a deal

Enzo Maresca’s side were one of several teams interested in signing Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer, with the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli all linked with him.

Chelsea made a final push to sign the Nigeria international when the Saudi Pro League side signed Ivan Toney from Brentford, but no deal could be reached.

Victor Osimhen training with Napoli (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli was strained following a summer of speculation and although he had not secured a move away from the club when Europe’s major transfer windows shut at the end of August, Galatasaray were able to take advantage of the Turkish league’s later deadline and completed an opportunistic loan move for the 25-year-old.

But it would now appear that Chelsea are ready to move again for Osimhen, who FourFourTwo ranked as the fourth-best striker in world football earlier this year. According to TEAMtalk, the Blues have held ‘fresh talks’ with Osimhen’s representatives over a 2025 move to Stamford Bridge.

A summer move has been mooted, but the report adds that these talks are also exploring the possibility of a January switch. Chelsea will be buoyed by reports that the deal Osimhen agreed with Napoli before moving to Turkey has reduced his release clause to £62.5million (€75million), down from a previous figure of £108.3million (€130million).

If Chelsea, therefore, can agree terms with Osimhen’s camp, then a move should be relatively straightforward. Juventus are also said to be interested in landing the 2023/23 Serie A leading goalscorer, but that new release clause does not apply to Italian clubs, further strengthening Chelsea’s hand.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if reports on the lowering of Osimhen’s release clause are true, he will be a very enticing option not just for Chelsea, but other clubs looking for a striker.

The forward is currently valued at €100million by Transfermarkt and although Jackson has begun the season in fine style, netting four goals in five Premier League games, if the club are to compete on multiple fronts this season, they may need more options in the centre-forward position.