Chelsea frontrunners to sign the defender everyone in women's football wants: report
Chelsea are in need of a defender with Kadeisha Buchanan out injured
Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunners to sign American defender Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave.
The rumour mill has been in overdrive as Girma's contract with the National Women's Soccer League team runs out on 2026 but there has been no extension, despite reports the club want her to stay.
Girma, who won Olympic gold with USWNT in 2024, has been linked with other Women's Super League clubs including Arsenal but it seems the Blues may have won the race.
Chelsea: Will they sign Naomi Girma?
ESPN report that Chelsea are the frontrunners and also that it may be the first $1 million (£817,000) transfer in women's football history.
The most expensive transfer on record in the sport is Rachael Kundananji's move to Bay FC from Madrid CFF in 2024 which was worth $789,000 (£645,000).
Chelsea do already have a lot of squad depth but they have lost defender Kadeisha Buchanan because of an ACL rupture, leaving space for Girma to win minutes.
Chelsea captain Millie Bright also gave a clue to fans when England played the US at Wembley in November.
She was seen pointing at the blue on Girma's shirt and joking around.
If Girma does sign for Chelsea in the winter transfer window she may have to recover from an injury before she can take to the pitch.
Girma, who is 29th on FourFourTwo's 50 best current player list, was ruled out of a January USWNT camp with a hamstring issue.
But, if she signs, once she gets going in the WSL she is sure to make an impression.
USWNT manager Emma Hayes has said about Girma: "Look, she's the best defender I've ever seen.
"I've never seen a player as good as her at the back. She's got everything, poise, composure, she can defend, she anticipates, she leads. [She's] unbelievable."
