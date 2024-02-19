"I mean, talent. Wow" Chelsea legend Eden Hazard names shock player as the team-mate who impressed him most during his career

Eden Hazard has produced a surprising name when asked who he feels was the best-ever player he shared the pitch with.



The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star made a total of 748 appearances for both club and country, winning countless trophies which included both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.



Having hung up his boots just last year, Hazard has recently appeared on multiple different podcasts and media platforms, opening up on his glittering career at the very top level.

(Image credit: PA)

Apprearing on John Obi-Mikel's The Obi One podcast, the 33-year-old was posed the difficult question as to who he thought was the best player he ever played alongside.

During his time at the Bernabeu, the Belgian played with a host of wonderful players but it is a former Chelsea team-mate in London that impressed him more than most.

Hazard said: "In Real Madrid I play with the best player[s] in the world. For me [Luka] Modric, [Karim] Benzema, they are top top of the list.

"When you say Kevin De Bruyne, he's top on the list, when you say [Frank] Lampard he's top of the list, Juan Mata for me was top of the list."

However, he countered by saying: "I'm gonna give you one name and John knows the player. The only one I was saying 'wow' was Gael Kakuta. You asked me talent. Kakuta by far number one. Talent. I mean, talent. Wow."

Gael Kakuta was at Chelsea between 2009 and 201t but played only six times for The Blues (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kakuta, now 32 and playing for French side Amiens. He left Chelsea back in 2015 after his time in England was hampered by injuries which included a double leg break whilst playing for the reserves.

The winger signed for the Blues from Lens as a 16-year-old in 2007 under controversial circumstances to say the least.

In 2009, it was announced by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber that Kakuta would be banned for four months and fined £665,000 due to a breach of contract he was guilty of during his time with Lens.

Chelsea were also banned from signing any players in the next two transfer windows due to their role in the breaking of his contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.

