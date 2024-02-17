Manchester United's 'great appointment' hailed by Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United would benefit enormously from poaching Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth.

It emerged earlier this week that United had approached Ashworth about moving to Old Trafford, amid the expected ratification of INEOS' 25% investment in the club.

The 52-year-old joined Newcastle in 2022, having previously held roles at Brighton and the FA.

Ashworth was sporting director during Newcastle most successful season in 20 years, as the Magpies qualified for the Champions League last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashworth is said to be keen on a switch to United, and Carragher believes he would be a superb acquisition to the 13-time Premier League champions – and a huge loss to Newcastle. Appearing on the Stick to Football show with Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Jill Scott, he said:

"When Newcastle came in, with their huge investment, I was never – from a Liverpool point of view – thinking, ‘this is the new team in town’ and thinking they’d be another Man City or Chelsea, because it’s more difficult now with the FFP [financial fair play] stuff.

“I do think that Newcastle had such a great season last year, but they have almost hit a ceiling where [you wonder] how do you make that next jump? And people will look at some of the players they’ve got as well as Dan Ashworth, and even Eddie Howe. If Gareth Southgate leaves [his position as England manager] in the summer, you’d imagine that the FA would go for Eddie Howe.

“[Losing Dan Ashworth] is a big blow to them. Newcastle is a huge football club, but they’re never going to be Manchester United. If Man United come for one of the players, the manager or the sporting director, he’s going to go, and I think it’s a great appointment [for United].

Lifelong United fan Sir Jam Ratcliffe's INEOS group are poised to officially take a 25% stake in the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The involvement of INEOS looks set to bring big changes to the way United's footballing operations are run. Manager Erik ten Hag has stressed the need for any sporting director to be on his wavelength, though.

"I think it is very important you are on one page about football philosophy; about football tactics; about the profiles of the players you need in the team," he said.

More Manchester United stories

Man United legend Gary Neville has had his say on the potential impact of Dan Ashworth.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are being linked with an enormous, £103m summer transfer move.

And Harry Kane has been tipped for a sensational switch to Old Trafford!