Chelsea legend mocks Tottenham Hotspur over Antonio Conte appointment

Former Chelsea star Marcel Desailly has had a laugh at Tottenham Hotspur's expense, following their announcement of Antonio Conte as their manager.

Tottenham were mocked in some circles for their hiring of the Italian, following a 16-game stint in which Nuno Espirito Santo managed the club, with some choosing to take aim at the short-termism currently employed at Spurs.

Conte's hiring attracted even more bemusement for the fact that he was interviewed in the summer, only for Tottenham to pass on hiring him. His reservations about the budget he would be working with were apparently a sticking point.

Desailly decided to join in on the ribbing of Spurs - a club who were his rivals, during his career in London - sharing a meme on Instagram that amused him.

The post contained a photo of Conte chatting with former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, with a speech bubble coming from Mourinho reading, "They pay you to come, then pay you to leave… and you don’t even have to win anything. It’s incredible!!" Desailly added some laughing emojis for good effect, too.

Mourinho lasted only 17 months in north London, guiding the club through the pandemic but leaving the week before a League Cup final. The Special One is now at Roma, having jumped at the chance to manage the outfit 15 days after being relieved of duties by Daniel Levy.

The sacking of the Portuguese cost a reported £10m, too, as Levy had to buy Mourinho out of his contract, which would have ended in 2023.

Antonio Conte's first game in charge for Tottenham comes on Thursday night against Vitesse.