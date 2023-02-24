Quiz! Can you name every League Cup finalist ever?

10 minutes on the clock, 36 clubs to guess.

It's the first major final of any season, the curtain raiser for Wembley season.

For over 60 years, the League Cup has been the alternative to the FA Cup in which England's top 92 do battle. Whether you call it the Carabao, the Worthington, the Carling Cup or you're old enough to label it the Milk Cup, though, over the years, the League Cup has meant different things to different clubs.

Either way, it's a day out at Wembley – and with the Premier League particularly competitive at the top, clinching this piece of silverware is vitally important to many.

With the final in sight, our question to you today is a simple on… who else has reached the final two in this tournament since its inception?

