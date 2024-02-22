Arsenal to move for 'the next Nicolas Anelka' to solve striking woes: report

Arsenal could be about to bring ‘the next Nicolas Anelka’ to the Emirates Stadium in a bid to secure their next big No.9.

The Gunners have been criticised for much of the season by pundits for their lack of threat in attack, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard tasked with leading the line. In recent weeks, Havertz and Trossard have been paired as dual false nines, working to devastating effect in the Premier League.

Last night, however, Mikel Arteta watched as his side failed to muster a shot on target against Porto, with Arsenal slipping a goal behind in the Champions League last-16 tie ahead of the home leg – with some questioning if the lack of a natural forward is hindering the side in the biggest moments.

Arsenal lost to Porto without managing a shot on target (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

According to Bild, Arsenal want to bring Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel to north London – and will battle Manchester United for his signature.

FourFourTwo included the 18-year-old as one of the most exciting teenagers in Europe this season, calling the forward a “Nicolas Anelka regen” and remarking, “Tel is elegant and pacy, as plenty of French forwards have been over the years. He's almost a throwback in that sense, someone who drifts between left and centre to hold the ball up or run in behind.”

Tel himself has even commented on the similarities between himself and the former striker – who spent two years at Arsenal before a blockbuster move to Real Madrid – claiming his choice of the No.39 shirt was partly, “because Nicolas Anelka wore it,” adding, “He was a really good player.”

Mathys Tel is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

With Harry Kane currently the first-choice centre-forward at the Allianz Arena, Tel could be available this summer in his quest for more game time at the top level.

The former Rennes starlet is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt.

