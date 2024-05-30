Chelsea pinpoint first signing through the door for incoming head coach Enzo Maresca: report

By
published

Chelsea will support their new manager Enzo Maresca in the upcoming summer transfer window and their first port of call will be signing a Serie A superstar

Leicester City Manager Enzo Maresca during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at the National Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Lampson Yip - Clicks Images/Getty Images)
Enzo Maresca is expected to join Chelsea on a five-year deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea will support their new manager Enzo Maresca in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Victor Osimhen thought to be the first arrival through the door.

The Blues are set to announce the appointment of the Italian coach, who will join from Leicester City on a five-year contract, along with five of his backroom staff.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.