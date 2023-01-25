Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals

Chelsea target Anthony Gordon could be on his way to another Premier League club

Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Anthony Gordon, who looks set to join Newcastle.

The Blues tried to sign the Everton (opens in new tab) forward in the summer, but the Toffees resisted their attempts to prise the youngster away from Goodison Park.

Chelsea (opens in new tab)'s best bid of £60m was turned down by Everton towards the end of the transfer window, but they have renewed their interest in Gordon this month.

Graham Potter looks set to miss out on Everton forward Anthony Gordon (Image credit: Getty)

Graham Potter already has an abundance of forwards at his disposal, but Chelsea were nevertheless considering another swoop for Gordon.

However, the west London outfit look set to miss out on the 21-year-old, who is closing in on a switch to Newcastle (opens in new tab).

That is according to a report by the Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab), which states that the Magpies are confident of finalising a deal for Gordon in the coming days.

There is still work for them to do, however, with Newcastle yet to agree a fee with Everton and the two clubs thought to be apart in their valuations of the player, who has scored three goals in 16 Premier League appearances this season.

Gordon is under contract until 2025 and Everton will be loath to lose him in the middle of the campaign, but their financial predicament means they could be forced to cash in.

The Toffees are currently on the lookout for a new manager after Frank Lampard was dismissed on Monday following a poor run of form which has left them second-bottom of the Premier League.

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after a poor run of form (Image credit: Getty Images)

