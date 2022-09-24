Chelsea report: Blues face stiff competition for Brazilian star as rivals enter race

Chelsea are ready to renew their interest in Rafael Leao, but reports state that Manchester City are also keen on the Brazilian.

The Blues considered a swoop for the AC Milan (opens in new tab) star in the final few days of the summer transfer window, but he ultimately stayed put.

But despite Thomas Tuchel's departure from the club earlier this month, Chelsea (opens in new tab) remain keen on Leao.

The left-sided attacker was voted as Serie A's most valuable player last term, as he helped Milan win their first title in more than a decade.

Leao is under contract until 2024 and the Rossoneri will not want to lose one of their star players in the middle of the season, but Chelsea are hopeful that he will be interested in moving to Stamford Bridge.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab) reports that the Blues are no longer the only Premier League club in for Leao.

Manchester City (opens in new tab) are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, who has already scored three goals and provided three assists so far this season.

The Premier League champions are hoping to take advantage of a contractual stand-off between Leao and Milan, with the Italians giants unwilling to meet his wage demands.

City are said to be weighing up a cash-plus-players offer for the former Lille star, who is valued at £100m by his current employers.

It is not clear whether Chelsea would be willing to pay triple figures for a player with little Champions League experience, so they too may consider offering fringe members of their squad as makeweights.

It might even take more than £100m for Milan to consider cashing in on Leao halfway through the 2022/23 campaigm.

Chelsea return to Premier League action with a trip to Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) next weekend, as Graham Potter prepares to take charge of his first top-flight game as the Blues boss.

City, meanwhile, will renew hostilities with local rivals Manchester United (opens in new tab) at the Etihad Stadium.

