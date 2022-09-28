Manchester United report: Red Devils behind rivals in Jude Bellingham race

Manchester United are lagging behind Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City in the fierce race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, say reports.

The England international is a wanted man, having risen to prominence in the Bundesliga since leaving Birmingham City in July 2020.

A bidding war for the 19-year-old’s signature looks likely to break out next summer, and CBS reporter Ben Jacobs (opens in new tab) has outlined how things currently stand.

Former Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has asked Bellingham to join him at Man City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid are said to be ‘confident’ of getting a deal done for under £100 million, while Erling Haaland has interjected on City’s behalf by telling his former team-mate to join him at the Etihad.

Liverpool are heavily involved and, along with Real, have put in the most groundwork to convince Bellingham to choose them.

The England star is yet to make a decision, but Manchester United’s hopes of him opting for Old Trafford will take a major blow if they don’t manage to get back in the Champions League.

Chelsea are waiting in the wings too and could tempt Dortmund with a structured offer, although the Germans remain determined to get the youngster to sign a new deal.

Bellingham has already made 100 appearances for Dortmund. (Image credit: Getty)

Bellingham’s current contract expires in 2025 and he’s valued at £81 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

The teenager is widely regarded as one of English football’s most exciting prospects; he has already racked up 100 Dortmund appearances and 17 caps for England, despite only turning 19 in June.

