Chelsea report: Blues ready to get creative to secure deal for Dutchman

Chelsea are weighing up an offer for Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries, according to reports.

The Blues were linked with the Netherlands international over the summer but were ultimately unable to agree a deal with the Italian giants.

They are thought to retain an interest in Dumfries, though, and are considering submitting a bid when the transfer market reopens for business in January.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to Corriere dello Sport (opens in new tab), Chelsea (opens in new tab) could go back in for Dumfries in the winter window as Graham Potter seeks to bolster the squad he inherited from Thomas Tuchel earlier this month.

The Italian outlet writes that the west Londoners are willing to pay £44.5m to sign the 26-year-old, who can also play as a wing-back.

Chelsea are wary that other teams could enter the race for Dumfries, so they are keen to agree terms in advance of January.

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

And in a bid to sweeten the deal, Chelsea have told Inter (opens in new tab) they would be willing to loan the defender back to his current employers for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

But despite the interest in him Dumfries insists he is fully focused on the Nerazzurri for now.

"The interest flatters me, of course," he told Dutch publication De Telegraaf (opens in new tab). "But my focus now is only on Inter. We want to win the Scudetto because we lost it last season."

(Image credit: Getty)

Dumfries' ability to play as both a conventional full-back and a more attack-minded wing-back no doubt appeals to Potter, who routinely switched formations while in charge of Brighton (opens in new tab).

The new Chelsea manager will demand similar flexibility at Stamford Bridge, and he will also be mindful that club captain and right-back Cesar Azpilicueta turns 34 next year.

Potter will take charge of his first Premier League game as Chelsea boss against Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) on Saturday

(Image credit: Getty)

More Chelsea stories

Richarlison has revealed (opens in new tab) that he chose Tottenham over Chelsea in the summer, thanks to an intervention by former Blues boss Antonio Conte.

The club are also keen to bolster their midfield in the winter window, with Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz (opens in new tab) having emerged as a target.

Elsewhere, Chelsea's search for a new sporting director continues after Christoph Freund opted to stay at Red Bull Salzburg (opens in new tab).