Chelsea report: Blues scouts tip Victor Osimhen as long-term striker solution

Chelsea are reportedly looking to bring in a new striker next summer and believe that Victor Osimhen of Napoli fits the bill as a long-term option up front.

The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in September, but the Gabon international is 33 years old and the Premier League side want to find a younger alternative.

Nigeria star Osimhen has impressed Chelsea scouts, according to 90Min (opens in new tab), but they could face competition from the likes of Bayern Munich.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea in the summer from Barcelona. (Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

The report comes a day after Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda underlined his client’s commitment to high-flying Napoli. (opens in new tab)

“He has a long contract with the Azzurri. The market is dynamic, but our will is to continue at Napoli and continue to do well,” Calenda told Radio Kiss Kiss.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in the summer of 2020 and has made an impressive impact in Serie A, scoring 32 goals in 70 Partenopei appearances.

Given the likely competition for the 23-year-old, Chelsea are considering other options too.

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Vlahovic. (Image credit: Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Canada international Jonathan David of Lille is among them (opens in new tab), while the Londoners are also keeping an eye on Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus.

Osimhen scored 14 league goals for Napoli last season as they finished third in Serie A.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have got off to a stunning start this term; they sit two points clear on top of the league and have won all four of their Champions League outings.

Osimhen’s start to the season was hit by injury, but he returned to score two goals in two games last week in wins over Ajax and Bologna.

