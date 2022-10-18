Manchester United report: Victor Osimhen’s agent says his future lies with Napoli

Victor Osimhen has never wanted to leave Napoli and is committed to the club regardless of interest from abroad, according to his agent.

The Nigeria international was linked with Manchester United and Arsenal during the summer after an impressive campaign in Serie A.

But speculation over his future was wide of the mark, according to the striker’s agent Roberto Calenda.

Erik ten Hag's side were among the clubs to be linked with Osimhen. (Image credit: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

“We haven’t found out now that Osimhen is the subject of interest from so many teams, but things are done in three: who sells, who buys and the player,” Calenda told Radio Kiss Kiss (via Goal). (opens in new tab)

“I was immediately clear this summer because I knew there would be a lot of news coming out from those who had other interests perhaps. But I, the boy and Napoli had very clear ideas.

“Whoever talked about a departure made a mistake. It was Victor’s will to stay at Napoli and play the Champions League that he won entry to last year together with his team-mates.

“Victor wanted exactly that, to have a great year with Napoli, between the league and the Champions League.

Osimhen and Napoli have had a strong start to the season. (Image credit: Getty)

“He has a long contract with the Azzurri. The market is dynamic, but our will is to continue at Napoli and continue to do well.”

Osimhen scored 14 league goals for Napoli last season as they finished third in Serie A under Luciano Spalletti.

The Partenopei have got off to a stunning start this term and sit two points clear on top of the league after a 10-match unbeaten run, while winning all four of their Champions League outings including 4-1 and 6-1 thrashings of Liverpool and Ajax.

Osimhen’s start to the season was hit by injury, but he returned to score two goals in two games last week in wins over Ajax and Bologna.

