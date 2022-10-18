Chelsea report: Graham Potter eyes reunion with Brighton star Leandro Trossard

Chelsea and Newcastle are interested in signing Brighton's Leandro Trossard, say reports, with Blues manager Graham Potter eager to be reunited with his former charge.

Potter left the Seagulls in September to replace Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, after the German was sacked in the wake of a shock Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

The Englishman has enjoyed a great start in west London, going on a six-match unbeaten run that has included wins in the last five matches.

Potter has impressed since taking over at Chelsea. (Image credit: Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in Europe over the summer, splashing out a club record £273 million on new signings including Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.

But 90Min (opens in new tab)reports that they could dip into the market again to try and prise the in-form Trossard away from the south coast.

Potter would like to be reunited with the Belgian, who has a deal until 2024 at the Amex.

But the Blues could face competition from Newcastle United, who now have former Brighton sporting director Dan Ashworth in charge of transfers.

Trossard's Brighton contract expires in 2024. (Image credit: Getty)

Ashworth is monitoring the situation as the Seagulls try to convince Trossard to sign an extension.

The 27-year-old arrived at the Premier League club from Genk in the summer of 2019.

He has been in fine form this season, scoring five goals in nine league games including a stunning hat-trick at Anfield against Liverpool on new boss Roberto De Zerbi’s debut.

Trossard is valued at £22.5 million by Transfermarkt.

