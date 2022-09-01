Chelsea report: Tuchel set to lose talented youngster to Brighton

Chelsea look set to lose midfield starlet Billy Gilmour to Brighton and Hove Albion before the summer transfer window closes.

That is according to various sources, including the Guardian. Gilmour is considered one of the most talented young players at Stamford Bridge, but has grown frustrated at a lack of first team opportunities at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

(Image credit: PA)

Scotland International Gilmour, 21, spent last season on loan at relegated Norwich City, a move which few fans saw as helpful in the playmaker's development. Gilmour's skillset is better suited to a team that can dominate possession and he was quickly sidelined by former Canaries boss Daniel Farke.

Gilmour joined Chelsea from Rangers in 2017 and spent two years in the academy before being offered a professional contract. He broke into the first team under Frank Lampard in the 2019/20 season, and was hailed by pundits as a future star. However, after failing to impress on loan last season, it is thought the Blues are ready to cash in on a player who is believed to have stalled in his development.

Brighton could be seen as an ideal destination for the player, given manager Graham Potter's possession-first philosophy and the Seagulls' strong start to the season. Brighton currently sit fourth in the table after taking 10 points from their opening five fixtures of the campaign.

Gilmour is values at €12m by Transfermarkt.

More Chelsea stories

Thomas Tuchel is in a tough mood following two defeats in the opening five games. Chelsea lost to Southampton and the German has been bullish about making transfer moves to strengthen.

The Blues apparently want two new forwards. Callum Hudson-Odoi has left for Leverkusen on loan, while Crystal Palace lynchpin Wilf Zaha and AC Milan star Rafael Leao have been touted for spectacular moves.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have had a breakthrough in signing Wesley Fofana, while one shock swoop for Harry Maguire has been rumoured.