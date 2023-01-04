Chelsea report: Weston McKennie waiting on Blues offer after rejecting Aston Villa
Chelsea and London rivals are Tottenham are said to be among several clubs interested in the Juventus and USA midfielder
Chelsea (opens in new tab) are reportedly interested in Weston McKennie alongside London rivals Tottenham (opens in new tab), with the Juventus (opens in new tab) and USA midfielder said to be holding out for offers from both clubs.
McKennie is thought to have already turned down approaches from fellow Premier League outfits Aston Villa and Bournemouth (opens in new tab).
According to Goal (via Calciomercato) (opens in new tab), the 24-year-old wants to join another elite club and could be sold this month if Juve's asking price is met.
McKennie initially joined Juve on loan from Schalke in the summer of 2020, before making the deal permanent at the end of the 2020/21 season.
The USMNT star – who has won 41 caps for his country, helping them to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup – is valued at close to £20m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
McKennie has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth at Juve, where he still has two-and-a-half years left to run on his contract.
In fact, he's made only 45 Serie A appearances for the Bianconeri, with the majority (24) of those coming from the bench.
Were McKennie to complete a move to Chelsea, he would join international teammate Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge.
Fellow American internationals Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams (both Leeds (opens in new tab)), Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson (both Fulham (opens in new tab)) and Chris Richards (Crystal Palace (opens in new tab)) also currently ply their trade in the Premier League.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
