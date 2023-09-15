Chelsea squad slammed as 'mid-table' quality by former goalkeeper in astonishing rant
Chelsea have been the subject of fierce criticism from Asmir Begovic, their former goalkeeper
Chelsea's squad has been branded as "mid-table" quality by their former goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who launched a scathing attack on the club's recruitment.
The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League last season and have made a shaky start to the current campaign despite spending £425m in the summer transfer market.
Mauricio Pochettino's men have only won one of their first four top-flight matches this term, with defeats by West Ham and Nottingham Forest leaving them in the bottom half of the table.
And Begovic, who made 33 appearances for Chelsea between 2015 and 2017, does not see things getting better any time soon.
"I, honestly, I mean in the last 12 months... What has happened at Chelsea Football Club? It just beggars belief,' Begovic told the Byline podcast.
"I mean the squad of players at Pochettino's disposal, the amount of money spent is 12th in the league - it's mid-table! It is literally mid-table. If they were any higher you would be working miracles.
"You have a bit of luck with [Christopher] Nkunku, I get it, he's a top player. Cole Palmer has only just come in. But what is going on with the recruitment of these players? Why is Chelsea Football Club rebuilding?
"Why is Chelsea Football Club in a transition? This is one of the best. I mean I've been there. I'm proud to have been there. It's one of the best locations to play football in the world."
Chelsea return to action after the September international break with a trip to Bournemouth on Sunday.
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
