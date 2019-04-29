Chelsea target will reveal his next club this week – report

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves are among the Premier League clubs to have been credited with an interest in the forward after a superb season in France.

However, European giants Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move and Diario Sport believes the Catalan club are in the frame after becoming one of the first clubs to begin monitoring the Ivorian’s progress earlier in the season.

The report says that Pepe is likely to hold a media conference this week to reveal where he will play next season, with next Sunday appearing to be the most likely date of the announcement.

The 23-year-old has scored 19 goals in 33 appearances for Lille this season and helped the club to a surprise second-placed berth in Ligue 1.

Lille president Gerard Lopez admitted earlier in April that “it is sure he will leave” in the summer transfer window.

