Chelsea to address key weakness in January with stunning offer: report

Chelsea have been flying under Enzo Maresca this season, with a potential Premier League title challenge now on the cards.

There has been one persistent issue in the Chelsea starting XI, though. For all of the money spent, the Blues have never seemed to find the right goalkeeper to make them serious contenders for trophies. While Robert Sanchez has been the preferred No.1 out of the eight goalkeepers they had at the beginning of the 2024/25 season, mistakes from the Spaniard have hinted at an upgrade being needed.

And it seems like the Chelsea recruitment department have settled on the ideal replacement for Sanchez, with the club preparing a hefty bid for the January transfer window.

Chelsea keen on top goalkeeper Gregor Kobel

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel

According to German outlet Bild, Chelsea are looking to sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel as soon as possible, though they may have to wait until the summer to complete a deal.

The report suggests that the Swiss 'keeper will cost at least £58m to prise away from the Westfalenstadion, who is reportedly open to a move as Dortmund struggle in the Bundesliga and are at risk of missing out on Champions League football next term.

Sanchez has made a few mistakes this term

Though Transfermarkt values Kobel at £35m, his contract running for another three-and-a-half years indicates why Dormtund's price tag is much higher in comparison. He only signed that extension in October 2023, but with another season unlikely to end in success, Kobel is keen for trophies elsewhere.

Kobel would slot in seamlessly to Chelsea's side, too. Not only is he impressively agile at making saves and keeping the ball out the back of the net, but he's also relatively comfortable with the ball at his feet and is capable of playing a high line, thanks to his large frame.

In FourFourTwo's view, a top goalkeeper is exactly what Chelsea need next to close the gap to the top sides in the Premier League and Europe, with Kobel an ideal choice.

The report is trustworthy, and while the price tag seems especially high, the Blues have proven in recent seasons that they're more than willing of matching those sorts of fees.