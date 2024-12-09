Chelsea to bin summer signing, with Aston Villa interested: report

Chelsea have reportedly made one of their summer signings available for a transfer in January.

Enzo Maresca - ranked at no.44 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - is exceeding early expectations at Stamford Bridge with the Blues currently sitting 2nd in the Premier League table.

Chelsea beat Tottenham at the weekend 4-3 and are looking like competitors for the Premier League title.

Chelsea ready to rectify a summer transfer they haven't utilised

Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring against Tottenham (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Plenty of players are continuing to impress under Maresca, including Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson.

But for one man, struggles have been well documented following a summer switch to West London and his time at the club could already be over, according to reports.

Dewsbury-Hall is yet to start a Premier League game for Chelsea this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall moved from Leicester City in the summer but the 26-year-old midfielder has had no success with breaking into manager Maresca's first-team plans.

Despite playing 13 times, most of those have been as a substitute and it is thought the England international – named the best player in the Football League last season, by FourFourTwo – is frustrated with the lack of minutes cast his way. According to Football Insider, Chelsea would be open to a January transfer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chelsea are expected to demand at least the £30 million fee they paid and Aston Villa is emerging as one of the early frontrunners to land the midfielder this winter.

Maresca has had to deal with something of a midfielder conundrum this season with Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez all impressing.

“I’m very happy with Kiernan,” Maresca said earlier this year when quizzed on the former Foxes man. “We need to understand that Kiernan was the main player at Leicester.

“He arrived here now and he’s not the main player, now he’s one of the players. For him, and any player in the world, you need to adapt mentally. You go from: ‘Okay, I’m the main player here’ to being one of the players. That period requires a bit of time where you understand that and adapt that.”

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was key to Leicester City's promotion-winning campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Dewsbury-Hall was always going to see opportunities hard to come by at Stamford Bridge, but given his previous relationship with Maresca, we all expected him to play regular football.

A move away may now be a more feasible option unless injuries begin to mount up for the Blues in the second half of the season. Chelsea are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they host Brentford at Stamford Bridge in an all-London affair.