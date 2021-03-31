Chelsea transfer news: Blues and Man City identify Inter's Romelu Lukaku as Erling Haaland alternative

Manchester City and Chelsea are considering a move for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer if they fail in their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, say reports.

The 20-year-old Norwegian is wanted by both Premier League clubs, but they face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Eurosport reports that Haaland remains the top target for the Blues and City, but his €180 million price tag could force them to look at alternative targets.

City need a new striker to the lead the line after announcing that all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero will depart when his contract expires at the season’s end.

They considered a bid for Lukaku last summer before putting the idea on ice as they pursued the possibility of landing Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

But Pep Guardiola’s side could be set to push for the Belgian’s signature and take advantage of the financial uncertainty facing Serie A leaders Inter.

The former United, Everton and Chelsea striker has scored 25 goals in 34 games for Antonio Conte’s side this season and the Italian club will do everything to hold onto him.

But if owners Suning don’t receive short-term investment soon, they could be forced into a sale, paving the way for Lukaku’s return to England.

