Chelsea transfer news: Blues join Man City, Spurs and Everton in race for Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud is set to be the subject of a four-way summer transfer tussle between Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and Everton, according to reports.

The 25-year-old enters the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga club at the end of the season and there is no shortage of interest from the Premier League.

The Mail Online reports that Chelsea and City were interested in Dahoud before he joined Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017.

Current Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was still in charge at Dortmund when the midfielder’s signing was arranged, although he departed before they could work together.

Enquiries have been made to the Bundesliga club about the Germany international’s availability this summer from the four English clubs.

Dahoud has nailed down a regular spot in the Dortmund midfield recently and started in both legs of their 5-4 aggregate victory over Sevilla in the Champions League last 16.

He has scored two goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this season and made his senior Germany debut off the bench during a 3-3 friendly draw against Turkey in October 2020.

