Chelsea transfer news: Blues keeping tabs on AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea are continuing to keep tabs on AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to reports.

The Blues paid a world-record fee for a goalkeeper when they signed Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71.6m in 2018.

After two disappointing seasons, the Spaniard was replaced as the club’s No.1 earlier this season.

Chelsea signed Edouard Mendy as their new first-choice pick between the sticks, paying £22m for the former Rennes custodian.

However, recent reports suggest Chelsea are still not content with their goalkeeping situation.

Mendy was recently dropped for a Premier League game, with Kepa starting in goal against Newcastle.

The Frenchman has returned to the team since then, but there are doubts over whether Thomas Tuchel trusts him going forward.

And according to Eurosport , Chelsea have not given up hope of signing Donnarumma.

The Italy international is out of contract at the San Siro this summer and could be available on a free transfer.

Milan want to tie the 22-year-old down to a new five-year deal, but Donnarumma and his agent, Mino Raiola, only want to sign for two more years.

Talks between the two parties have stalled, and Chelsea are monitoring the situation in case Donnarumma becomes available at the end of the season.

The Blues are prioritising a defender and a striker this summer, but they would be interested in the Milan shot-stopper were he to become a free agent.

Chelsea would no doubt face stiff competition for Donnarumma, who has racked up close to 250 first-team appearances for Milan despite his tender years.

Manchester United are among the other clubs who have been linked with the Italian.

Chelsea will look to cash in on Kepa ahead of next term, although the club acknowledges it will be difficult to recoup anything like the £71.6m they paid for him three years ago.

