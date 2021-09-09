Chelsea transfer news: Blues make "sensational offer" for Milan's Franck Kessie as Liverpool eye midfielder

Chelsea and Liverpool are among the clubs reportedly battling behind the scenes to sign Franck Kessie on a free transfer next summer, with the AC Milan midfielder in the final year of his contract.

The Ivory Coast international played a key role for Stefano Pioli’s side last season as they ended an eight-year wait to qualify for the Champions League with a second-place Serie A finish.

However, newspapers in Italy have been filled with speculation about his future throughout the summer, with the player yet to agree terms for a renewal.

Chelsea and PSG are interested in the 24-year-old, and Sport Mediaset claim that Kessie has received “sensational offers” from two of European football’s wealthiest clubs.

Tuttosport writes that Milan have offered Kessie a new five-year deal worth up to €6.5m per year, almost three times what he currently earns at San Siro.

But the dynamic midfielder is tempted by overseas offers, with Chelsea said to be willing to fork out €8m per year and PSG going as high as €10m per year including bonuses.

Liverpool could also enter the equation, as Il Milanista claims that the Reds are looking at Kessie as a potential alternative to Fabinho, and that they could open talks when the Rossoneri travel to Anfield for their Champions League tie next week.

A swap deal involving Thiago Alcantara has been touted as a possible solution, but Milan could also opt for a January sale to avoid losing the Ivorian for nothing next summer.

It is a frustrating, but not unfamiliar, situation for the Italian giants, who lost two key players on free transfers following protracted contract stand-offs in recent months: Gianluigi Donnarumma to PSG and Hakan Calhanoglu to rivals Inter Milan.

Losing yet another key cog in Pioli’s Milan machine would be a huge financial blow – and is unlikely to go down well with a frustrated fan base either.

