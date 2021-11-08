Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel clashes with bosses over extraordinary Kylian Mbappe deal?

Is Thomas Tuchel about to clash with the Chelsea hierarchy over a deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe? The rumour coming out of Catalan outlet El Nacional is that the Blues manager has a difference of opinion with his bosses over a transfer move.

Chelsea were reportedly readying a contract for the French World Cup winner, who is out of contract in the summer. Mbappe is free to negotiate deals with other clubs from January.

But Tuchel, who has managed Mbappe in the past, is said not to want the star in his team. Chelsea currently have Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as their recognised forwards, with Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount as other options in attack.

News of this apparent disagreement may worry Chelsea fans - given that German coach Tuchel has a history of falling out with his bosses.

At Dortmund, his relationship with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke was said to have deteriorated massively in the last few months at Signal Iduna Park, while in Paris, PSG sporting director Leonardo commented that "you have to respect the people above you" about Tuchel's behaviour.

Chelsea, too, have agitated incumbent managers over transfer decisions. Jose Mourinho's first downfall at Stamford Bridge began, according to some, when Roman Abramovich bought Ukrainian flop, Andriy Shevchenko, to west London, while his second spell at the club turned sour following Abramovich honouring his word to Petr Cech and allowing him to sign for London rivals, Arsenal.

Antonio Conte's relationship with Chelsea rotted following a summer of poor recruitment, while Frank Lampard had the opposite issue - and couldn't cope with the increased expectation, after a transfer window in which the Blues spent £200m on reinforcements.

This is the first potential stumbling block that Tuchel has had in his 10 months in English football when it comes to transfers. Chelsea's only major signing of the summer was Lukaku, while Saul Niguez was brought in on loan.