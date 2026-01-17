How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford: Live streams, TV coverage as Liam Rosenior takes charge of Premier League west London derby

Watch Chelsea vs Brentford today as the Blues aim to bounce back from a midweek defeat against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Brentford key information • Date: Saturday, 17 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

It's been a mixed start for new Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior, who safely guided the Blues through to the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend but saw them beaten by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

That Wembley hope is still alive but it's down to Premier League business on Saturday. Rosenior starts with a west London derby against Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Chelsea vs Brentford on TV in the UK?

Chelsea vs Brentford is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Chelsea vs Brentford in the US

Chelsea vs Brentford is one of many Premier League games available to stream live in the United States this week on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Is there a Chelsea vs Brentford free live stream?

There is no dedicated free broadcaster covering Chelsea vs Brentford but Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Chelsea vs Brentford from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Chelsea vs Brentford is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Chelsea vs Brentford: Premier League preview

There's only a point between these teams in the Premier League table and they're in the unusual situation of Brentford being the team ahead.

The Bees are in fifth place and have won four matches in their unbeaten run of six in the league. They've beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth in the two away matches.

Brentford's position is to the huge credit of Keith Andrews, who took over as manager when Thomas Frank left for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and immediately had to contend with some significant losses from his playing staff.

As a club, Brentford have recruited well enough to survive that and thrive in the league, but Andrews deserves recognition too. Igor Thiago banging in 16 league goals helps too, of course.

Rosenior is looking to leapfrog Chelsea's near neighbours in his first Premier League match in charge but there's no doubt Brentford are a tough nut to crack.

Three of the last four meetings between these teams were draws but the game at Stamford Bridge last season was a win for the Blues. Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson scored their goals in a 2-1 win.

This season's fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium finished 2-2. Kevin Schade and Cole Palmer scored to make it 1-1 and Moises Caicedo looked to have won it with a late goal.

Fabio Carvalho equalised in the third minute of time added on. One suspects Andrews would take the same result again, albeit a slightly less stressful manner of achieving it might be preferred.

Chelsea vs Brentford: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Brentford

FourFourTwo predicts only that both teams will score. Beyond that, it's anyone's game. We're tipping this one in Chelsea's favour almost on home advantage alone.