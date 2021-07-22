Chelsea transfer news: Timo Werner open to leaving Stamford Bridge

Timo Werner would reportedly be open to leaving Chelsea this summer.

Werner only joined the Blues last summer, but the 25-year-old found his first season in England tough going, managing just six goals in 35 Premier League appearances - although he did fare better in the Champions League, notching four in 12 games as the Blues went on to win the competition.

Still, with Chelsea after a new number nine this summer - Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowksi are two certifiably enormous names who have been mentioned - and a lack of goals something Thomas Tuchel will no doubt want to fix as soon as possible - the Blues' top league scorer last season was Jorginho with seven, all from the penalty spot - the German international could find himself slipping out of the picture.

And, according to 90 Min, Werner would be open to a move away, with a return to Germany said to be his preference if he does depart Stamford Bridge.

A title challenge - which has to be Chelsea's aim for 2021/22 - requires a certain degree of ruthlessness, but then again, Werner didn't come cheap, joining from RB Leipzig for not far off £50 million.

There's approximately zero chance of recouping that kind of fee, and Tuchel will surely be as determined as anyone to see his compatriot succeed, so might he try to find an alternative role for him?

Werner's lightning speed and intelligent runs to suck in defenders - as exemplified perfectly by his unselfish role in Kai Havertz's Champions League-winning goal against Manchester City - make him more than useful in a wide forward position.

Time waits for no man, not least in elite level football, but will Chelsea wait for - and help - Timo to find his form? And, more pertinently, will he wait for them?

