Chelsea weigh up move for Barcelona star – but Manchester United fans have burned bridges with him

The former Liverpool midfielder has been linked with a departure from the Camp Nou this summer, just 18 months after becoming the Catalan club’s most expensive signing following a £142 million move.

A report in Sport claims that Chelsea want to sign the 26-year-old and replace the Real Madrid-bound Eden Hazard, as long as the Blues aren’t banned from signing players.

PSG could also be an option for Coutinho: Neymar is said to be encouraging his compatriot to join him in France, and the Ligue 1 champions have communicated their appreciation of the player to his agents.

However, a switch to Old Trafford has apparently been ruled out after the Brazilian was booed by United fans during last week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg in Manchester, which Barça won 1-0.

Coutinho is reportedly determined not to betray his Anfield background by moving to the Merseyside club’s rivals, and his conviction was confirmed with those jeers from the Red Devils' support.

The former Inter Milan player has scored five goals in 30 La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season.

Then read...

REVEALED The best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season – with unique data

RANKED! Every Premier League manager by how long they'd survive in Game of Thrones