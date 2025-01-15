Chelsea's £45m misfit cast aside by Enzo Maresca attracting interest from Serie A: report

Enzo Maresca wants to trim down his Chelsea squad this month

Chelsea are once again looking to trim down their squad this winter.

Enzo Maresca's side is still somewhat a little heavy after a flurry of summer spending saw 11 new faces arrive at the club. Jadon Sancho, Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Felix were just three high-profile incomings.

But with the January window now presenting an opportunity for even more outgoing, it seems one 26-year-old at Stamford Bridge is soon set to embark on a new chapter all together.

Alex Disasi tipped to LEAVE Chelsea this month after latest squad axe

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has barely featured under Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Axel Disasi is under contract with the Blues until 2029 but it now looks a foregone conclusion that the France international will leave the club this month. The 26-year-old is attracting interest from Juventus, Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen, as per CaughtOffside.

Disasi was snubbed completely by manager Maresca in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth and now looks set to have fallen further down the pecking order with Trevoh Chalobah set to return to the club.

Disasi has made just four Premier League starts this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are thought to be open to letting the former Monaco man leave the club and will hope to recoup at least some of the £45m they spent on him back in August 2023.

"Understand Axel Disasi’s expected to be left out of Chelsea squad tomorrow as he can leave in January," said transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano via X (formerly Twitter). "There are already important clubs in talks to explore January move and Chelsea are open to this solution following discussion with the player.

The Blues have an influx of defenders available to them but it is surprising to see Disasi cast aside, especially given the injury crisis currently at Stamford Bridge.

Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana are both out at present with their return not expected until February and May respectively

In FourFourTwo's view, Disasi is a solid pick up for any European outfit and if Juventus or Atalanta can agree a deal, we feel he would slot right in given his pedigree in the Premier League.

Chelsea are back in action on Monday as they host Wolves at Stamford Bridge. Click here for more details as to how you can watch the game LIVE.