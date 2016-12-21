Chelsea's Holland named England assistant

England have appointed Chelsea number two Steve Holland as assistant manager to Gareth Southgate.

The 46-year-old will remain with Chelsea alongside his international duties until the end of the season, when he will become full-time with England.

Holland worked with Southgate when he was in charge of the country's Under-21 team from August 2013 and has been working with the senior side since the manager's promotion.

Southgate told the Football Association's official website: "I am delighted to have Steve as my assistant manager.

"We have worked very closely for three years and I have upmost respect for the way that he works, his professionalism and the detail of his preparation.

"Our aim at the start was to encourage a young England team to play in a certain style and to develop a winning mentality; I think we certainly got a long way down the road to doing that with the Under-21s.

"The challenge with the seniors is a greater one but Steve's experience of working with elite players and coaches at Chelsea means he knows what a world-class team needs to look like."