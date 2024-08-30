'Chelsea's transfer business is incredible. What is the long-term plan? Financials, how does it work and add up? The organisation is disjointed with the new manager, director of football and owner.' former Tottenham star slams Blues business

Chelsea have had another mad Deadline Day, with one former Premier League star calling their business 'incredible' - and we're not sure he means it as a compliment

Manchester United SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - JULY 27: Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea watches on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Celtic at Notre Dame Stadium on July 27, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have had a busy transfer window. Deadline Day has been another hectic one for the Blues, too, with ins and outs.

Victor Osimhen has been the big story all day. The Nigerian striker looks like he's going to remain put at Napoli after talks with Chelsea but Jadon Sancho is over the line on loan, with an obligation to buy.

