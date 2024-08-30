'Chelsea's transfer business is incredible. What is the long-term plan? Financials, how does it work and add up? The organisation is disjointed with the new manager, director of football and owner.' former Tottenham star slams Blues business
Chelsea have had another mad Deadline Day, with one former Premier League star calling their business 'incredible' - and we're not sure he means it as a compliment
Chelsea have had a busy transfer window. Deadline Day has been another hectic one for the Blues, too, with ins and outs.
Victor Osimhen has been the big story all day. The Nigerian striker looks like he's going to remain put at Napoli after talks with Chelsea but Jadon Sancho is over the line on loan, with an obligation to buy.
Not everyone is impressed, however. Speaking to BBC Sport, former Tottenham and Sheffield United star Michael Brown expressed his concern about the squad-building at the Bridge, as Chelsea seemingly stockpile more talents ahead of another long season.
“Chelsea's transfer business is incredible,” Brown said. “And how you manage all those players on the training ground I don't know.
“What is the long-term plan? Financials, how does it work and add up? The organisation is disjointed with the new manager, director of football and owner. It is incredible what we are witnessing.”
Chelsea have spent over £200 million in the transfer market once more, excluding the imminent Sancho move. Omari Kellyman joined from Aston Villa on June 29 for around £19m before Tosin Adarabioyo signed on a free transfer from Fulham. Marc of Barcelona cost £5m, then Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall signed for £30m.
Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley and Filip Jorgensen were all July signings of a combined £40m, before Aaron Anselmino signed for £15m and was loaned back to Boca Juniors. In the last couple of weeks, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix have signed for what will eventually rise to around £100m for the pair.
There have been sizeable exits, too, however. Academy graduates Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Tino Anjorin have all departed the club permanently, while Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea nightmare is over, now that a £25m transfer to Napoli has been agreed.
Raheem Sterling may yet leave for Arsenal. It seems as though Ben Chilwell will remain until January.
